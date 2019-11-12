International Development News
Sea of devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:52 IST
Sea of devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Braving the early morning chill, lakhs of devotees flocked to the gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to offers prayers on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev as hyms of Gurbani reverberated in the air. President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita were among the devotees who paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 14 years of his life and attained enlightenment.

Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Golden Temple in Amritsar and Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula were equally crowded. The main highlight of the celebrations was the events organised at Sultanpur Lodhi, where a cake weighing 550 kg was also cut to mark the occasion.

An arrangement of 550 kinds of sweets and other items were made for devotees at one of the 'langars' (community kitchen). At the event organised by the Punjab government at Sultanpur Lodhi, the 'Bhog' (completion) of the 'Sehaj Path' (recitation of complete Guru Granth Sahib with intervals) was performed.

A separate event was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Notably, the Punjab government and the SGPC has been at loggerheads over the issue of joint celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The SGPC set up a separate stage at a stadium near Gurdwara Ber Sahib to hold the main event while the state government set up its own 'pandal' to hold the function.

The historic city was decked up with flowers, hoardings and several colourful gates to welcome pilgrims. "I am feeling blessed to be a part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations," said a devotee who had come here from Raipur.

People from different faiths offered early morning prayers on Gurpurab and took part in 'langars' and listened to 'shabad kirtans' at gurdwaras. Devotees also took a dip in 'sarovars' (holy tanks) in gurdwaras.

Tight security arrangements were put in place by Punjab police in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations. In Haryana, devotees thronged gurdwaras at various places, including Karnal, Ambala and Yamunanagar, while there was huge rush of devotees at Sector 34 Gurdwara in Chandigarh, which is the common capital of the two states.

