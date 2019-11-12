Arunachal governor asks people to follow Guru Nanak's

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday called upon the Sikh community in the state to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and overcome the five vices - lust, greed, attachment, anger and pride. Participating in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration at the Gurudwara Saheb in Naharlagun, the governor expressed hope that Guru Nanak's message of peace, brotherhood and development would be further embedded in the heart and mind of the people.

Mishra paid obeisance to Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh's holy book. A large number of people from various communities from the state participated in the celebration..

