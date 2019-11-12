International Development News
Development News Edition

Ops on to rescue incapacitated birds at Sambhar lake

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sambhar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:57 IST
Ops on to rescue incapacitated birds at Sambhar lake

Operations were carried out to rescue the migratory birds that were found incapacitated at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, days after thousands of them were found dead around the water body, officials said on Tuesday. A team consisting of Chief Conservator of Forest Arun Prasad, Divisional Forest Officer Kavita Singh and a panel of doctors from the State Disease Diagnostic Centre also visited the spot for examination, they said.

Sources said that since Monday, 2,338 dead birds were found by forest teams combing the area, however, the official toll stood at 1,500. While the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the team ruled out the possibility of bird flu (H5N1) and noted the birds showed symptoms of paralysis leading to death.

"Paralysis before death is a symptom of toxicity in the water. The deaths could also be due to overconsumption of salt. However, we'll be able to confirm the exact reason once we have the results," Prasad told PTI after consulting with a team of doctors. "We are ruling out bird flu, there is no secretion in the birds, no laceration either. Also, bird flu usually affects 80 per cent of the bird population and becomes an epidemic, which is not the case here," he added.

The sources said that forest teams were combing the boundary of the lake and since Monday, they had found 2,338 dead birds in the area who were later buried. The boundary of the lake is 15 km in length and the teams have covered 3 km so far, the sources said.

Locals have claimed the number of dead birds could be as high as 5,000. They said operations are also underway to rescue the incapacitated birds.

The number of affected bird species increased to 28 from the earlier reported number of 10, the sources said. The affected bird species were Pallas's Gull, Pied Avocet, Ruff, Common Red Shanks, Marsh Sandpiper, Wood Sandpiper, Common Sandpiper, Lesser Sand Plover, Little Ringed Plover, Kentish Plover, Common Coot, Green Bee-eater, Black winged Kite, Ruddy Shelduck, Black-winged Stilt, Temmink's Stint, Gadwalls, Black/brown headed Gull, Gull-Billed Tern, Greater Flamingo, Lesser Whistling duck, Creak, Silverbill, Knob-billed duck, Mallard, Ferruginous Duck, Northern Shoveler, Common Teal, and Northern Pintail.

Thousands of migratory birds were found dead on Sunday around Sambhar Lake, the country's largest inland saltwater lake near Jaipur, sending shock waves among locals and authorities. Volunteers of a local NGO, Wildlife Creatures Organisation, along with a few veterinary doctors rescued some struggling birds that were not able to move.

"We have administered medicine to reduce stress, and antihistamines, and antibiotics for now in case there's an infection viral or bacterial," Ashok Rao, a veterinary doctor, said. A rescued flamingo bird reacted positively to the treatment and managed to float on water, Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Amway India expects health, beauty segments to revive revenue growth

Direct selling FMCG firm Amway India is looking to clock 6-7 growth in revenue next year, driven by health and beauty segments, a top company official has said. The company, which on Tuesday introduced new products in its global premium bea...

JMM Central Committe Secy Akeel Akhtar quits party

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM Central Committee secretary Akeel Akhtar has quit from the primary membership of the party. In his resignation letter to JMM president, Shibu Soren on Monday, Akhtar, a former MLA said that he was quitting from t...

Paul Thomas Anderson's next a high school movie set in 1970s

Celebrated filmmaker Paul Thomas Andersons next directorial venture will be a high school movie set in the 1970s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson will write, direct and produce the yet-untitled film.The film will revolve aroun...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019