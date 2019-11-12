International Development News
Development News Edition

Indo-French 72-hour validation exercise concludes in R'than

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bikaner
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:18 IST
Indo-French 72-hour validation exercise concludes in R'than

A 72-hour validation exercise, which was conducted as part of the ongoing 'Exercise SHAKTI 2019' between Indian and French armies, concluded in Rajasthan's Bikaner city on Tuesday. The validation exercise, which began on November 10, was conducted in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing ranges.

It focussed on operations in counter-terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate and culminated with a 36-hour-long outdoor training in the harsh desert terrain, Defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said in a release. The exercise was planned to learn about terrorists' modus operandi, methods for intelligence acquisition, proficiency in joint planning, surprise and deception measures and waning collateral damage, he said.

The Indian and French contingents worked in a seamless and integrated manner to carry out the joint operations, including the room intervention drill, Ghosh said. Inter-operability with the highest professional standards and military ethos was on display by both the contingents, he said.

'Exercise SHAKTI 2019' will conclude on Wednesday. The biennial exercise, which is conducted alternately in India and France, began in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kamdhenu posts net profit of Rs 6.52 cr in Sep qtr

Leading TMT maker Kamdhenu Tuesday said its net profit jumped over 25 percent to Rs 6.52 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked Rs 5.20 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, Kamdhenu said in...

Info Edge posts net loss of Rs 111.8 cr in Sep qtr

Info Edge India, which runs job portal naukri.com, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss of Rs 111.8 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The companys net loss stood at Rs 40.7 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory fi...

It's official: Sena to work with NCP, Cong for govt formation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now. Attacking the BJP over its...

Crisil Q3 net jumps 16% to Rs 105 cr

Leading rating agency Crisil has reported a 16.77 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 105.1 crore in September quarter as against Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period. For the nine months ended September 30, the agency reported a marginal dip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019