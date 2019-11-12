International Development News
Principles of Guru Nanak Dev more relevant today: Sachin Pilot

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:22 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:22 IST
Remembering Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the principles of the Sikhism founder are more relevant today. On the occasion, Pilot offered prayers at a gurudwara in Adarsh Nagar here and greeted the people.

"Guru Nanak Dev raised voice against social evils and his principles are more relevant today," the deputy CM said. The state Congress chief also offered 'seva' (service) in the gurudwara.

Rajasthan transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, state Congress committee vice president Archana Sharma and other leaders were also there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

