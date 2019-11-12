Raj govt committed to providing maximum job opportunities to youth: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his government is committed to providing maximum job opportunities to the youth in the state. The remarks came after Pilot met some young men who had been protesting in the state for the past six days, demanding recruitments from the government.

He also spoke to their representative Upen Yadav who was on a six-day-long hunger strike. The minister said the country's economy was suffering and the state was also being affected due to the policies of the Centre.

"The state government is committed for providing maximum job opportunities to youths according to their qualification. We are going to fill the backlog in services and will ensure that youths get jobs as per their educational qualification," he told reporters. After speaking to the deputy chief minister, Yadav ended his hunger strike and drank juice offered by Pilot.

"I have promised that the government will look into the demands of unemployed youths," the minister added.

