WB Governor gives assent to Swami Vivekananda University Bill

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accorded his assent to The Swami Vivekananda University Bill, 2019, passed by the state assembly on September 1.

The speaker of the assembly had forwarded the matter to the Governor and the same, after examination of the concerned department, was placed for the consideration of the Governor on November 6.

Dhankhar gave his assent in terms of Article 200 of the Constitution. The Swami Vivekananda University Bill 2019 seeks to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the Swami Vivekananda University at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district and to confer the status of a private university there on. The concept is promoted by Regent Education and Research Foundation, an educational and charitable trust duly created and registered under the Indian Trust Act, 1882. (ANI)

