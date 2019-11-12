Man beaten to death for refusing to pay extortion money

A man carrying cattle was beaten to death in Bihar's Katihar district for allegedly refusing to pay extortion money demanded by miscreants, police said on Tuesday. The man identified as Mohammed Jamal and his brother were carrying cattle to neighbouring West Bengal on Monday evening when near Labha bridge they were surrounded by one Sagar Yadav and some other people who demanded money from them, the police said.

As Jamal refused to pay the money he was beaten to death while his brother managed to escape, the police said. The body of Jamal has been sent for post mortem to Katihar sadar hospital, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against Sagar Yadav and the other accused, Katihar Sadar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar said. The SDPO said police was conducting raids to nab Yadav and the other accused.

Jamal used to work for a cattle trader and was carrying his cattle to neighbouring West Bengal, police said. Meanwhile, hundreds of local people on Tuesday blocked the Katihar-Gerabari NH 31 to protest the killing of Jamal and demanded that a compensation of Rs 25 lakh be paid to the family of the deceased.

The protesters also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident. The blockade was later lifted after three hours following the intervention of police and civil administration.

