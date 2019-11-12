Goa govt to dedicate annual science festival to ex-CM Parrikar on his birth anniversary

International Development News
Goa government will unveil an annual state science festival dedicated to the memory of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar on the latter's birth anniversary on December 13, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa government will unveil an annual state science festival dedicated to the memory of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar on the latter's birth anniversary on December 13, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday. Sawant told ANI that the theme for this year's edition of the science festival would be related to 'climate'.

"We are dedicating an annual science festival in the memory of late Manohar Parrikar. It will be held across four venues in the state," said Sawant. "A foundation stone would also be laid for the construction of Parrikar's mausoleum (samadhi) on December 13 at the Miramar beach in Panaji," he added.

Parrikar, India's first Indian Institute of Technology alumnus to be appointed as Chief Minister, served as the state CM on four occasions and had also served as the country's Defence Minister. He passed away in the month of March this year, following a prolonged illness. (ANI)

