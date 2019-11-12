International Development News
Development News Edition

Will have to discuss several issues before forming alliance in Maharashta: NCP's Jayant Patil

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said several issues including the Common Minimum Programme need to be discussed before taking a decision on forming an alliance for government formation in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:05 IST
Will have to discuss several issues before forming alliance in Maharashta: NCP's Jayant Patil
Jayant Patil speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said several issues including the Common Minimum Programme need to be discussed before taking a decision on forming an alliance for government formation in Maharashtra. "The points are to be discussed. We will take some time to discuss those points and eventually come to a conclusion. We still have to discuss the common minimum programme. Once the alliance takes place, there are several things we need to discuss. Congress and NCP have a common manifesto. It is something which needs to be discussed with Shiv Sena. I think if both the sides agree, it (alliance) can happen anytime," Jayant Patil said while speaking to reporters here.

NCP leader Praful Patel said that it is natural that contentious issues have to be resolved before a further decision can be taken. Earlier NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had said, "We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision (to support Shiv Sena)."

Pawar, who addressed a joint press conference with Congress leader Ahmed Patel and others hours after the imposition of President's rule said that it gave the two parties enough time to discuss and decide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Seahawks WR Lockett 'OK' after night in hospital

After a night in a Bay Area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett received positive news about a potentially serious leg injury suffered in Monday nights overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. The injury ultimately was ...

UPDATE 3-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairman testified i...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a U.S.-led raid.We have our eye on his third, Trump said ...

Bolivian unions threaten strike if peace and order not restored in 24 hours

Bolivias main federation of worker unions on Tuesday warned it would hold an indefinite strike and mobilize its members to the highland capital of La Paz if the countrys political and civic leaders do not restore constitutional order and pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019