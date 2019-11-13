International Development News
Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same position

The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Stuck tanker NU SHI Nalini . Image Credit: ANI

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, for the safety of the ship's cargo containers, the cargo tanks are daily inerted by Nitrogen to keep the level of Oxygen low. The ship is still encircled with booms to contain any possible oil spill. On November 3, after a lot of preparation, a trial run was conducted to remove Naphtha. However, the run was abandoned when some shuddering sound was noticed in the Tug boats.

After the initial failures, on November 4, the government decided to hire professional salvors. The Ministry of Shipping constituted a committee to select a professional salvor to carry out the operation.

On Tuesday evening, the committee met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and briefed him about the action taken and finalisation of its report. The work will be awarded to a professional salvor after approval of the committee's recommendation by the inter-ministerial committee at government of India level, possibly within a week. On October 27, the Indian Navy rendered assistance for a survey of the tanker amidst inclement weather in the wake of cyclone 'Kyarr'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

