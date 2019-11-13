International Development News
Attempts of isolated voices to destroy positive environment after Ayodhya verdict should be ignored: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that attempts by 'isolated voices' to ruin the positive environment after the Ayodhya verdict should be ignored.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that attempts by 'isolated voices' to ruin the positive environment after the Ayodhya verdict should be ignored. "The verdict on Ram mandir was welcomed and respected by everyone. A few isolated voices in the country are trying to destroy the positive environment. We should ignore them, and they will not succeed in their attempt to given birth to a controversy," Naqvi said while speaking to ANI.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the brotherhood shown by people of the country. On November 9, the Supreme Court directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

On being asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the Centre over the state of the economy, the Union Minister took a dig and said: "New economists are getting born in the country every day. Before raising fingers at the Centre, Priyanka should first learn about financial history during her party's rule in the country." He asserted that the country is doing well despite the inflation and slow economy. (ANI)

