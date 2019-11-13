Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday changed his Twitter profile bio and described himself as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'.
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday changed his Twitter profile bio and described himself as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'. The development comes a day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. Maharashtra came under the President's Rule yesterday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.
The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
