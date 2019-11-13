International Development News
Development News Edition

TSRTC strike: Another worker commits "suicide"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:52 IST
TSRTC strike: Another worker commits "suicide"

Another TSRTC driver allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday in Mahabubabad district as the indefinite stir by the employee' unions entered the 40th day. A Naresh (45), consumed a poisonous substance at his house in the wee hours and was rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to treatment, police said.

Scores of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)workers along with members of some political parties took out a funeral procession from the hospital to the RTC depot raising slogans against the TRS-led government. The protesters forcibly removed the barricades put up by police on the arterial road, and staged a protest with the body at the depot, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Naresh took the extreme step apparently "upset" over the ongoing strike. Nearly 48,000 employees of the corporation have been on an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana, demanding merger of RTC with the government transport department, pay revision, among others.

Taking a tough stand on the strike, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said under no circumstances would the RTC be merged with the government. Terming the stir as "illegal," he had said it caused immense inconvenience to the public.PTI VVK ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Next CM of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Raut after getting discharged from hospital

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. Speaking to media after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, Raut said, The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv S...

BHIM UPI goes global; QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

As a first step towards internationalisation, a pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments began in Singapore on Wednesday with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the FinTech Festival 2019. High Commissioner of India to Singapore Ja...

Guru Nanak's message of universal brotherhood cherished globally, echoes at UN: Akbaruddin

Guru Nanak Devs message of universal brotherhood and equality is cherished globally and echoes across the United Nations, Indias Ambassador to the world body Syed Akbaruddin has said on the occasion of the first Sikh Gurus 550th birth anniv...

May extend odd-even scheme if required: Kejriwal

As pollution levels in the national capital hovered close to emergency levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the odd-even scheme could be extended, if the need arises. The road rationing scheme started on November 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019