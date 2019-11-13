International Development News
Development News Edition

IIT-G's paper sensor can assesses quality of milk in minutes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:57 IST
IIT-G's paper sensor can assesses quality of milk in minutes

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a paper-based sensor that can accurately asses the quality and freshness of milk within minutes by changing its colour. The quality and freshness of milk are decided by the invasion and presence of microbes in the milk, the researchers explained in the study published in the journal Biosensors, and Bioelectronics.

They noted that bacteria and other microbes that grow in milk can not only affect its taste and freshness, but also result in health issues. Pasteurisation is commonly used to kill the microbes in milk and various tests are used to ensure the effectiveness of the process, according to the researchers led by Pranjal Chandra, an assistant professor at IIT Guwahati.

Commonly used tests such as the methylene blue test, are time consuming, and could take many hours for colour changes to indicate the presence and absence of microbes. Commercial phenol-based tests require sophisticated spectrophotometers and involve multi-step procedures, which necessitates dedicated testing centres and skilled personnel.

The team, including scholar Kuldeep Mahato, developed the simple visual detection technique to asses the quality of milk, without the need for special equipment and instruments. "It would be useful if the quality of milk can be tested at the point of collection of milk or even in the home kitchen," Chandra said in a statement, adding that such testing requires easy-to-operate and portable detection kits.

Chandra explained that Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP) is a metalloprotein found naturally in raw milk samples, and is considered an important biomarker in the quality control of milk. It is found in raw milk and is destroyed during pasteurisation. ALP is also found in higher amounts in the case of milk derived from animals with infection in the mammary glands, he noted.

Detection of ALP in milk can thus point to inadequate pasteurisation and perhaps contamination. "Despite ALP's recognisable detection potential in native milk, the multi-step nature, and requirement of sophisticated bulky analytical instruments and trained personnel, to detect ALP, limit their use as a sensor of milk quality in remote settings and in home kitchens," added Chandra.

The researchers used simple filter paper, chemically modified it, and loaded it with a recognition element -- anti-ALP -- which captures the ALP present in the milk. Upon treatment with the colour-forming compound 'BCIP', the captured complex of ALP forms a blue-green coloured precipitate, that otherwise does not gives any colour in the absence of ALP.

The intensity of the colour indicates the amount of ALP present. The researchers used a smartphone to capture the image of the colour. They used the RGB (Red Green Blue) filter in the phone to profile the colour obtained, which could be co-related to the concentration of ALP present in the test sample.

"Our sensor takes merely 13  minutes to detect ALP, and hence it can be applied for quick onsite analysis," said Chandra. The researchers successfully tested milk obtained from villages and commercially available milk samples using their paper-based sensor kit, and found that they could detect down to 0.87 units of ALP per millilitre of milk to about 91–100 per cent accuracy.

This detection limit and accuracy make it possible to discriminate raw milk from pasteurised or boiled milk which contains ALP in ultra-trace amounts, the researchers said. Based on the detection principle, the team has also developed a miniaturised detection kit and demonstrated the instrument-free, in-kitchen applicability of the kit for milk monitoring, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Student bomber dies in attack outside police office in Indonesia

A 24-year-old university student blew himself up outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, just a month after an Islamist militant attacked a former security minister. National police spo...

As Kejriwal hints at extending vehicle rationing scheme, Vijay Goel slams odd-even as ''vote bank politics"

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not doing enough to combat air pollution in the capital and added that the odd-even scheme was introduced for vote bank politics in th...

If required, Odd-Even scheme can be extended: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme can be extended if required. Delhis air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punb...

SC indicates inquiry into 'social boycott' of Dalits in Haryana village; asks for names of officers

The Supreme Court indicated on Wednesday that it might order an inquiry into the alleged social boycott of Dalit community in a Haryana village for over two years due to a dispute with the dominant community over drawing water from a hand-p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019