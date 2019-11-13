International Development News
Development News Edition

Fresh western disturbance likely to provide relief from severe pollution by Friday: SAFAR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:15 IST
Fresh western disturbance likely to provide relief from severe pollution by Friday: SAFAR

Air quality in the national capital is likely to improve on Friday with an increase in wind speed due to a fresh western disturbance and a dip in farm fires, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said on Wednesday. It said Delhi's neighbouring states recorded only 480 incidents of stubble burning on Tuesday and the share of smoke from farm fires in Delhi's pollution is likely to decrease to 13 per cent on Thursday "in spite of favourable transport-level wind trajectory".

"A fresh western disturbance exists as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and neighbourhood. It is likely to affect northwest India in the next two days, leading to an increase in the wind speed by Friday," SAFAR said. On Wednesday, the air quality index is likely to deteriorate at night but will stay in the 'severe' category.

A reasonable improvement (to the 'very poor' category) is expected only by November 16, it said. Delhi-NCR gasped for breath on Wednesday as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in the last 15 days.

A large number of children were exposed to the harmful levels of pollution as schools remained open. The odd-even scheme also resumed on Wednesday after a two-day hold on restrictions in view of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

At 3.30 pm, Delhi's overall air quality index read 454. Rohini was the most-polluted area with an AQI of 486, followed by Nehru Nagar (484) and Jahangirpuri (483). Faridabad (442), Ghaziabad (464), Greater Noida (460), Gurgaon (448) and Noida (468) also choked on extremely polluted air.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. According to weather experts, a fall in the temperature and wind speed led to the accumulation of pollutants. The problems were compounded by a cloud cover that blocked sunlight.

Incidents of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab have increased and northwesterly winds have been bringing more farm fire plume to the Delhi-NCR region, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore activists challenge gay sex ban in court after India ruling

Singapores top court on Wednesday heard the first legal challenges to its colonial-era gay sex law since similar legislation was scrapped in India last year, an issue that divides the socially-conservative city-state. Three activists are ar...

Pakistan anti-government protesters block highway in campaign to oust PM

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan blocked a key highway linking the country to Afghanistan on Wednesday, as part of what they called the second phase of action aimed at ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan.The protests, led by Fazl-ur-Reh...

HC seeks explanation from state govt on Walayar rape case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the state government on a plea challenging a special courts order acquitting three people in the Walayar rape case. The case pertains to the rape of two minor sisters, aged nine ...

Five officials dismissed for Rs 2.59cr-MGNREGA scam in Punjab

The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered dismissal of five employees of the Rural Development Department for their alleged involvement in the Rs 2.59 crore-MGNREGA scam. The orders were issued by the state Minister for Rural Development a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019