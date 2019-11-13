International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.40 pm LUCKNOW DES8 UP-AYODHYA-DEVELOPMENT-PLAN Authorities set to give Ayodhya complete makeover after SC verdict in favour of Ram Temple Lucknow: Authorities are gearing up to give Ayodhya a complete makeover following the Supreme Court verdict in favour of a Ram temple, with plans to build resorts, a five-star hotel, international bus terminal and an airport. AYODHYA DEL22 UP-AYODHYA-TRUST No need for govt to set up trust for Ram temple as one already exists: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Ayodhya: There is no need for the government to set up a new trust for the Ram Temple as directed by the Supreme Court because the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas already exists, its president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said on Monday. NEW DELHI DEL5 DL-LD AIR QUALITY (R) Delhi-NCR's air quality nears 'emergency' zone, odd-even back but schools remain open New Delhi: Delhi-NCR gasped for breath on Wednesday as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in the last 15 days. BARMER DES2 RJ-BENIWAL-STONE PELTING (RPT) Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan Barmer: Union minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious function in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday night, police said. DEHRADUN DES10 UKD-ARCHERY-IAS Civil Services probationers learn archery, coach says will help them focus Dehradun: Probationary IAS officers are trying their hand at archery during a three-day course, aimed not just at teaching them to score a bullseye.

SRINAGAR DEL9 JK-SITUATION Internet services remain suspended in Kashmir for 101st day Srinagar: Internet services across all platforms continued to be suspended in Kashmir for the 101st day on Wednesday following the abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370 and normal life remained disrupted due to the ongoing unannounced shutdown, officials said. IN THE PIPELINE: New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says the odd-even scheme may be extended if needed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

RITES Q2 net profit jumps 115 per cent to Rs 233 crore on corporate rate cut

Government-owned RITES Ltd said on Wednesday that recent cut in corporate tax rates helped boost its standalone operational profit after tax of Rs 233 crore in the second fiscal quarter, up 115 per cent from Rs 108 crore in the correspondin...

Maha guv has brought instability by recommending President's rule: Gehlot

The Maharashtra governor has brought instability in the state by recommending Presidents rule, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed on Wednesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a political impass...

RITES Q2 net profit jumps 115 per cent to Rs 233 crore on corporate rate cut

Government-owned RITES Ltd said on Wednesday that recent cut in corporate tax rates helped boost its standalone operational profit after tax of Rs 233 crore in the second fiscal quarter, up 115 per cent from Rs 108 crore in the correspondin...

JNU partially rolls back hike in hostel fees

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday decided to partially roll back the hike in hostel fees following protests by students for 16 days. The decision was taken in varsitys Executive Council EC meeting which had to be shifted outside ...
