International Development News
Development News Edition

Simplify registration process for Kartarpur Sahib visit: SGPC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:20 IST
Simplify registration process for Kartarpur Sahib visit: SGPC

With only a few pilgrims taking the Kartarpur Corridor to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the SGPC on Wednesday blamed the online registration process for the low turnout, asserting that the procedure should be simplified. The apex gurdwara body also suggested that the Centre authorise it to carry out necessary formalities as part of the measures to simplify the process.

In the first three days after a grand opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, just 897 devotees visited Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor. An immigration official said 229 pilgrims visited on November 10, 122 on November 11 and 546 on November 12.

People feel a lack of awareness about the online registration process, requirement of passport and a service fee being charged by Pakistan are to be blamed for the dismal number. "The online system of registration of pilgrims is a complicated process for common people. It is very difficult for them to follow it," Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief secretary Roop Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

Asserting that the process should be simplified, Singh suggested that the pilgrims be allowed to visit Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur -- the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev -- on the basis of their passports. "Pilgrim should be issued a permit to visit the Sikh shrine after seeing his/her passport. The passports can also be deposited," said Singh. He said people were keen to visit Kartarpur Sahib but the online system was turning out to be one of the reasons behind the low turnout.

"The Centre can also authorise the SGPC for the collection of passports of pilgrims and other formalities," Singh said. The SGPC chief secretary pointed out that the apex gurdwara body had been sending 'jathas' (group of pilgrims) to Pakistan for four times a year, including on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary and the Baisakhi festival.

During this process, the SGPC collects passports from pilgrims and deposits it with the Pakistan High Commission. After visas are issued, the SGPC sends pilgrims to Pakistan. As per the present system for visiting Kartarpur, a pilgrim, who needs to have a passport, has to get himself registered on prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in.

Pilgrims are informed through an SMS and an email about the confirmation of the registration three to four days before the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorization is generated and intimation is given to the pilgrim through SMS. Pilgrims are required to carry a printout of ETA along with their passport.

Meanwhile, at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, several pilgrims who do not have passports but wished to visit Darbar Sahib in Pakistan feel dejected over not being able to cross over. "We came here to visit Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur but we were not allowed. We did not know that passport is required to go to the historic gurdwara. Proper information about the entire process and requirement of passport should be disseminated so people should not feel harassed," said an elderly man.

There has been a huge rush of people at the 'Darshan Asthal', a raised platform with binoculars installed near the Zero Line in Dera Baba Nanak to catch a glimpse of gurdwara in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: CM asks SGPC to pay USD 20 fee for poor pilgrims who wish to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

HIGHLIGHTCM asked SGPC to pay USD 20 per pilgrim feeHe urged Imran, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resolve the problem.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Par...

Guj announces Rs 700 crore relief package for rain-hit farmers

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a relief package of Rs 700 crore for the farmers in the state, whose crops have been damaged due to excess rains this year. Talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the move...

Rajasthan CM criticises Maha Guv over President's Rule

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday came down heavily on Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari over the imposition of Presidents Rule in the state. If there emerged a hung Assembly in the polls, the Governor should have explored as to how ...

Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Rainsy barred from flight - airline

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had stopped veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.Rainsy, who lives in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019