Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma
A Naxal was killed during an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, police said.
A Naxal was killed during an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, police said. IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "The Naxal has been identified as Kadti Mutta, Janmilitia commander carrying a reward of Rs 1,00,000 on him."
"A country-made weapon with huge quantities of explosives and camping material were also recovered from the spot," the IG said. "It was a joint operation of CoBRA/STF/DRG. Exchange of fire took place with Sukma DRG," he added. (ANI)
