Constable arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Rajasthan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:44 IST
A constable of police intelligence was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. The accused constable, Sanjay Singh, had demanded Rs 1 crore bribe from a B.Ed college owner, stating that someone had lodged a complaint of scams and irregularities at his college located in Hindaun city, ACB Director General of Police Alok Tripathi said.

The accused threatened the complainant to give Rs 1 crore to settle the case but the deal was fixed at Rs 45 lakh, he said. The complaint was verified and a trap was laid on Wednesday, following which the accused was caught red-handed.

The DGP said the accused was threatening the college owner by giving an account of a junior clerk, Shiv Singh, who was posted in the CID Bharatpur zone three years ago. He alleged that Singh had taken Rs 25 lakh in a complaint related to irregularities and scam at the B.Ed college.

