International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab, Haryana gasp for breath as air quality deteriorates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:13 IST
Punjab, Haryana gasp for breath as air quality deteriorates

Several districts in Punjab and Haryana reported air quality indices in the "severe" and "very poor" categories on Wednesday even as the number of stubble-burning incidents dropped in the two agrarian states over the past few days. Haryana's Hisar and Bhiwani reported the worst air quality in the two states as their AQIs stood at 470 each, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Faridabad had an AQI of 449, followed by Gurgaon (446), Jind (445), Fatehabad (430), Sirsa (415), Rohtak (412) and Panipat (408). Kaithal (313), Karnal (316) and Kurukshetra (321) also choked on "very poor" air. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus or emergency" category.

The neighbouring Punjab also witnessed air quality in "very poor" and "poor" categories. Amritsar's AQI was at 362, followed by Bathinda (333), Patiala (285) and Jalandhar (276), the CPCB said. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded an AQI of 242.

According to Chandigarh meteorological department Director Surinder Paul, due to the development of high pressure area in the region and absence of vertical movement of air, winds have become static, causing hazy weather condition. "This weather condition is likely to improve after November 15," he further said.

The number of incidents of farm fire, considered a major reason for the pollution in the state and neighbouring areas including New Delhi, dropped significantly in Punjab and Haryana. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 794 and 529 incidents of farm fires were reported in Punjab, with Sangrur recording maximum cases, officials said, adding that more than 48,000 incidents of stubble-burning had been reported in the state so far.

Only five fire incidents were captured by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on Wednesday because of dense cloud over Punjab, an official said, adding that on the same day in 2017 and 2018, the number of fire incidents were 227 and 1,506 respectively. The total farm fire incidents since September 23 were 48,689 as against 42,308 and 44,845 in corresponding period of 2017 and 2018, official added.

An official of the Haryana Pollution Control Board said that some incidents of stubble-burning were reported on Wednesday. However, the exact data was still being tabulated, he said. Haryana reported a total of 6,099 incidents of farm fires this season so far, he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dutee Chand named in TIME 100 Next list

TIME magazine has named Indian athlete Dutee Chand to its first-ever TIME 100 Next, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of busines...

Sindhu, Prannoy win; Saina, Sameer bow out of Hong Kong Open

World Champion P V Sindhu made a positive start to her campaign but Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma were ousted from the Hong Kong Open after suffering contrasting defeats in the opening round of the USD 400,000 event here on Wednesday. Sixth...

Odd-even returns after three-day break, 552 violators fined

A total of 552 challans were issued for violations of odd-even rules on Wednesday as the road rationing scheme returned after a three-day break for Sunday and Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary. According to official data, 552 challans...

Browns sign DE Cox, waive LB Jefferson

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the team announced Wednesday. Cox is the son of the former three-time Pro Bowl selection by the same name, who also served as an assistant coach with the Browns from 2009-10.Linebacker Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019