International Development News
Development News Edition

Reservation notified for post of mayor in 27 Maha civic bodies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:24 IST
Reservation notified for post of mayor in 27 Maha civic bodies

The Urban Development Department in Maharashtra on Wednesday notified reservation for the post of mayor in 27 municipal corporations in the state. The lottery deciding the reservation for the mayor's post was held on Wednesday.

The top post in eight major municipal corporations - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Kalyan-Dombivli, Sangli and Ulhasnagar - is reserved for the open category. In Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Bhiwandi, Akola, Panvel, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad and Chandrapur, the post has been reserved for women candidates from the open category.

In other local bodies, the post is for the reserved category, including women candidates. Election for the posts will be held on 22 November.

PTI ND NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Browns sign DE Cox, waive LB Jefferson

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Bryan Cox, the team announced Wednesday. Cox is the son of the former three-time Pro Bowl selection by the same name, who also served as an assistant coach with the Browns from 2009-10.Linebacker Ma...

UPDATE 2-Court rebukes India government as poisonous smog chokes Delhi

Indias top court censured the federal government for its inaction in fighting pollution on Wednesday, as poisonous smog choked the streets of the capital New Delhi forcing schools to shut and half of vehicles to be banned from the streets. ...

UPDATE 1-Two Namibian ministers resign over bribery scandal involving Icelandic fishing firm

Namibias justice and fisheries ministers resigned on Wednesday over bribery claims involving Icelandic fishing firm Samherji, the presidency said. Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau ...

Telangana govt to step up security for Revenue dept officials

The Telangana government would provide necessary security at offices of revenue officials in the wake of the recent incident of a woman Tahsildar being burnt alive here, a senior official said on Wednesday. A senior Revenue official told PT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019