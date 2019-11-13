Reservation notified for post of mayor in 27 Maha civic bodies

The Urban Development Department in Maharashtra on Wednesday notified reservation for the post of mayor in 27 municipal corporations in the state. The lottery deciding the reservation for the mayor's post was held on Wednesday.

The top post in eight major municipal corporations - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Kalyan-Dombivli, Sangli and Ulhasnagar - is reserved for the open category. In Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Bhiwandi, Akola, Panvel, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad and Chandrapur, the post has been reserved for women candidates from the open category.

In other local bodies, the post is for the reserved category, including women candidates. Election for the posts will be held on 22 November.

PTI ND NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)