Union minister reviews schemes for tribal development in Assam

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh on Wednesday reviewed various schemes of her ministry in Assam with central and state government officials. Singh stressed that the main aim of the government schemes is to uplift the lives of the poor and deprived, an official release said.

The minister said the 'Van Dhan Karyakram' under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs will establish 50,000 'Van Dhan Vikas Kendras' (VDVK) in the tribal areas across the country to ensure livelihood generation and empowerment of the tribal people. The Van Dhan Vikas Karyakram is an initiative targeting livelihood generation for tribal population by harnessing the wealth of forest i.e. Van Dhan.

"The Scheme will cover 27 states and 307 tribal districts across India," the release said. Singh pointed out that 16 VDVKs in five districts in Assam -- Baksa, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, East Karbi Anglong and Kamrup -- have been sanctioned so far at Rs 15 lakh per VDVK.

She added that the target for Assam is 116 VDVKs and the process of setting up remaining 100 VDVKs is going on. The minister also reviewed the status of scholarship schemes for ST students, status report on schemes under Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub Schemes in the meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)