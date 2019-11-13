Electric bus shed to come up on land freed from encroachers in Ghaziabad

An electric bus shed and a charging station will be constructed on a plot of land in Hindon Vihar colony here, which was freed from encroachers last month, the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam said on Wednesday. More than 26,000-metre land with a market value of Rs 200 crore was freed from persons who had illegally occupied it, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra Singh told PTI.

The land will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Urban Transport Directorate for constructing an electric bus shed and a charging station, Singh added. One Devendra Tyagi had illegally grabbed the government land and rented it out to scrap dealers Shamshudin and Umar who had built scrap godowns there.

An FIR under sections of IPC was lodged against Tyagi, Shamshudin, and Umar for illegally occupying the government land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)