Man arrested for abducting 22-year-old from Rohini

One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man after abducting him from Rohini on Wednesday, police said. The arrested, Kasim, was found involved in six other cases, they said, adding that the victim, Sunny, is undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger.

The Police Control Room staff received a call around 1 am on Wednesday, in which the caller said his brother had been abducted and the miscreants were demanding Rs 5,000 as ransom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. The staff found the victim's bike when they reached Sector 20 Rohini and also managed to trace the victim who was stabbed multiple times and hit on the face with a brick, he said.

One accused managed to escape while Kasim was nabbed. Sunny was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be in stable condition, he said.

"The victim told police that the accused duo, Kasim and Mohit, were known to him and they had called him to Sector 20, Rohini. Later, they took him to a deserted plot where they assaulted him by hitting him with a brick and stabbing him with a blunt weapon," the DCP said. The accused also robbed Rs 4,000 and a mobile phone from the victim. The accused wanted more money and made ransom calls from his phone to his family members, the police said.

