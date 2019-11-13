Man accused of killing four of family in Faridabad held in Shirdi

A gym trainer, accused of killing four members of a family here last week, was arrested from Shirdi in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The accused, Mukesh Thakur, was held by Crime Branch sleuths in Shirdi. He will be flown to Faridabad from there, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Upon his arrival here tonight, Thakur would be produced before the Duty Magistrate and interrogated after being taken into police remand, the spokesman said. Dr Praveen Mediratta, who used to run an X-ray diagnostic centre in Sector 7-A here, his wife, their daughter, and son-in-law were found dead at their house on November 9.

The gym trainer's brother had handed over to police a letter in which Thakur allegedly confessed to the killings. Ten teams of the Crime Branch had been looking for the accused since then. Darpan, the son of Mediratta, and Thakur are close friends, the spokesperson said. He said it will be probed whether it is a contract killing or there is some other motive behind the murders.

