International Development News
Development News Edition

Kiran Bedi urges parents to nurture children as responsible

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:52 IST
Kiran Bedi urges parents to nurture children as responsible

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appealed to parents and every adult "to give children the best of education, the best of everything for nurturing them as responsible citizens." In her message on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which is observed as children's day, she referred to his popularity among children his conviction that children were the citizens of tomorrow and future of the nation. Bedi who had held a special meeting with children at the Raj Nivas here on Wednesday, also said "nurturing our young children, teaching them their rights and responsibilities and inculcating in them values of our rich culture and heritage would create a robust and developed India." The former IPS officer appealed to parents and every adult to give children the best of education, the best of everything to nurture them as responsible citizens of the nation.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy flagged off a rally by school children to highlight communal harmony. He also led the Union Territory in paying tributes to Nehru.

Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, Ministers, legislators and freedom fighters were among those present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Islamic Jihad, Israel halt hostilities in Gaza, 34 Palestinians dead

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel halted hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday following Egyptian- and U.N.-mediated efforts to end the worst surge in fighting in months. Islamic Jihad said a truce went into...

Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar

A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional formats health. A Sunil Gavaskar vs Andy Rober...

Government Printing Works reviewing contract following children fall ill

The Government Printing Works GPW says it is reviewing the contract it has with a service provider following an incident in which children and educators in Limpopo fell ill after inhaling an unpleasant smell from examination papers.The affe...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak

World stocks nudged down on Thursday as Chinese economic data slowed in October and Germany only narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter, adding to worries about the global growth fallout from the U.S.-China trade war. MSCIS All-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019