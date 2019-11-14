Two men arrested by customs for smuggling gold by hiding it inside wrist watches

Two men have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it inside their wrist watches among other modes, an official statement issued on Thursday said. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Bangkok at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of two silver gold 'kadas', two gold chains worn by the passengers and two gold thick circular discs which was concealed in wrist watches, total weighing 685 grams, the statement issued by the customs said. The gold, weighing Rs 25.85 lakh, has ben seized and the duo have been arrested, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)