IIT Madras student suicide case transferred to Central Crime Branch: Chennai CP

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:09 IST
IIT Madras student suicide case transferred to Central Crime Branch: Chennai CP
Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan speaking to media persons on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chennai Police Commissioner on Thursday transferred the suicide case of the student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras to the Central Crime Branch for further investigation. On November 8, the student pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute, Fatima Latif, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan, the police said.

Earlier in the day, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan visited the suicide spot and examined several people to solve the case. "I visited the spot and examined several people to find out the truth. This case has been transferred to Central Crime Branch for investigation," he said.

The new team, which will be formed to investigate the case, will be headed by an additional commissioner and few senior officers to give a better focus and attention considering the sensitivity of the matter. Fatima was a first-year undergrad student staying at Sarayu hostel in the campus.

The institute had informed the Kottupuram police about the incident. Police revealed that Fatima was separated from her family for the first time and had scored less marks in her recent internal exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

