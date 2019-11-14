International Development News
Baby abandoned on MP street adopted by European couple

  PTI
  Neemuch
  Updated: 14-11-2019 16:16 IST
  Created: 14-11-2019 16:16 IST
An infant, abandoned by his parents on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, has been adopted by a couple from Malta. A senior official of the city-based orphanage which took care of Kush, who is now one-and-a-half years old, expressed happiness that the boy finally got a family and hoped his fortunes will now change for good.

His adoptive parents - Glenn George Grimon and Katia Grimon - were also overjoyed to have a son after being childless for last 14 years. Kush was just a day old when the police rescued him from a city street where his parents left him one-and-a-half years back.

He was subsequently sent to the government recognised orphanage 'Shishu Grah', its director Usha Gupta told PTI. In the meantime, the Grimons, in their quest to have a baby, got to know about the orphanage through an agency in Europe and then made all efforts to come to Neemuch and adopt the child.

Kush was formally adopted by the Grimons on Wednesday after completion of all legal formalities, Gupta said. "The boy was just one-day-old when he arrived at our centre. But now he has got a good family to take care of him.

We are really happy for him," she said. The Grimons were equally thrilled at the prospect of taking Kush home.

"We have been married for 14 years, but we could not have a child. So, we chose to adopt a baby and contacted an agency in Europe from where we got in touch with the Shishu Grah," said Glenn Grimon, who works as a finance officer in a shipping company..

