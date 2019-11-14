Two-day prep meeting for 2nd BIMSTEC Disaster Management Exercise - 2020 begins in Odisha

A two-day preparatory meeting for the 2nd Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Disaster Management Exercise - 2020 was held here on Thursday. The objective of the Disaster Management exercise was to promote regional cooperation in disaster response among many nations.

DG NDRF SN Pradhan, BIMSTEC Director Pankaj Hazarika and SRC Odisha PK Jena were among the representatives of BIMSTEC member countries who attended the meeting. The second 7-Nation BIMSTEC Disaster Management Exercise 2020 is scheduled to be held in Puri and Konark in the month of February next year, where all the seven nations - India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand will participate. (ANI)

