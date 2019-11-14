International Development News
Development News Edition

Consider drug addiction as illness, treat those suffering without discrimination: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:11 IST
Consider drug addiction as illness, treat those suffering without discrimination: Minister

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday suggested that drug addiction should be seen as an illness and "those suffering" from it must get appropriate counselling and treatment without any discrimination. Inaugurating the 21st International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) conference with the theme "addiction in a rapidly changing world" here, Gehlot said merely advising and educating the addicts is not enough and the need is to see them as people suffering from an illness.

"They should be given appropriate medicine and counselling and there is also the need to ensure that the treatment is easily available to everyone without discrimination," the minister said. By 2020, almost one-third of India's population will be in the 15-34 age group and the changes in the society and increasing stress would become detrimental to this segment, he said.

This age group forms the bulk of country's work force and any problem that affects them would be of a grave concern, the minister said, adding that besides implementing the laws against substance abuse strictly, it is also important to reduce the demand for drugs. "We need to teach our children and youth how to effectively cope with the problems in life and not to resort to alcohol and drugs," he said.

"They should be imparted skills to manage life in a positive way," Gehlot said, adding that practising yoga is of immense help in reducing stress and tension. He said people face discrimination even after they quit the use of drugs and the society should help such individuals in getting back to a normal life and becoming its productive members.

On the occasion, South Asia representative of United Nation's Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Sergey Kapinos, AIIMS Director (Research) Chitra Sarkar and ISAM President Kathleen Brady highlighted the global trends on drug abuse and explained the steps to be taken to curb the menace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Prince Charles concludes India visit, holds bilateral talks to deepen cooperation

Britains Prince Charles concluded his two-day visit to India after holding a diverse range of engagements to deepen bilateral cooperation on issues like sustainability and climate change, according to a statement by the British High Commiss...

Bolsonaro says wants no role for Brazil in U.S.-China trade war

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he would not be drawn into the protracted U.S.-China trade dispute, and that Brazil was free to trade with whatever country it chooses. Speaking in Brasilia where leaders of the BRICS group o...

UPDATE 2-North Korea rebuffs U.S. offer of December talks

North Korea said on Thursday it has been offered a fresh meeting with the United States but is uninterested in more talks aimed at appeasing us ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to show more flexibility in their ...

School students vist Naval ships

More than 1,000 students from various schoolson Thursday visited Naval ships here. The visit was organised as a part of the Navy Week 2019 activities by the Southern Naval Command SNC, a Defence spokesman said here. The students along with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019