EC announces schedule for by-poll on a Rajya Sabha seat in UP

Schedule for by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh was announced on Thursday. In a press note, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the voting and counting of votes will be held on the same day on December 12.

The notification for nomination will be issued on November 25, while candidates will be able to file their nomination papers till December 2. The candidates can take back their names till December 5.

Election to the Rajya Sabha seat was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Tazeen Fatma. Fatma, the wife of Rampur MP Azam Khan, had to resign after winning the Rampur Assembly seat. (ANI)

