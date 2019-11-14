International Development News
U'khand: Governor urges GB Pant University of Agriculture to take strict action on complaint filed by girl student

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya urged the Vice-Chancellor of G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar to take strict action in the case, where a girl student complained against her warden.

  • ANI
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya urged the Vice-Chancellor of G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar to take strict action in the case, where a girl student complained against her warden. A girl student had alleged that her warden had contacted her up late at night and asked her to cook food at his house since her wife was unavailable. The student had further alleged that she had complained of the behaviour of the warden to the VC but to no avail.

When no action was taken for more than 10 days by the college administration the girl had approached the Discplinary Committee of the university and also shown them texts sent by the accused warden, but still no action was taken by the administration. The Governor also asked the Vice-Chancellor to ensure a safe environment for the female students and ordered him to file a report regarding the management of the girl's hostels in the university, said a tweet by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Uttarakhand Government. (ANI)

