Only those having 'short-sighted mindset' will question my

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said only those having "short sighted mindset" would question his recent visit to Singapore to attract investment to the Union Territory. Addressing the staff and students of Rajiv Gandhi Veterinary and Research Institute on the occasion of its silver jubilee, Narayanasamy made a veiled attack on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in the course of his speech for questioning his visit to Singapore recently.

Stressing the need for the veterinary institute to concentrate on research projects he said he could see how higher education institutions in Malaysia and Singapore had made rapid progress. "My visit to the island nations however became subjects of debate," he said.

Noting that he was fully aware of the statutory procedures as he was a central minister, the Chief Minister said, ".. those questioning my visit and seeking clarification as to who gave me approval are only indulging in short sighted approach." He pointed out that it was for the President or Prime Minister to seek clarification on whether he had prior approval of the Centre. "I am not slave to those who question my visit," Narayanasamy said.

Lt Governor came out with several queries in her whatsapp message during the five-day visit of Chief Minister , his ministerial colleague M O H F Shahjahan and DMK MLA R Siva to Singapore. Though Narayanasamy clarified on his return to Puducherry that he had prior approval from the Centre, Bedi hit back stating that his claim was "grossly misleading." Narayanasamy said the territorial government would soon open dialogue with the functionaries of the technical university he had visited in Singapore for student exchange programme..

