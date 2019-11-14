International Development News
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Private school employs mothers of students to prepare breakfast, mid-day meals using organic food

A private school in Surguja, Chhattisgarh has entrusted the mothers of the students to prepare the breakfast and mid-day meal for the children, using organic food prepared in their villages.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Surguja (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:33 IST
Chhattisgarh: Private school employs mothers of students to prepare breakfast, mid-day meals using organic food
Children eating the mid-day meal in Adani Vidya Mandir in Chhattisgarh.. Image Credit: ANI

A private school in Surguja, Chhattisgarh has entrusted the mothers of the students to prepare the breakfast and mid-day meal for children, using organic food prepared in their villages. As the rate of malnutrition is high in Chhattisgarh, the Adani Vidya Mandir school has come up with a unique way to introduce the mid-day meal scheme.

Speaking to ANI, RK Sharma, Principal of Adani Vidya Mandir, said: "We have entrusted the responsibility of food to the mothers of the students. The materials that are used in the food are grown in the farms of their villages, which is completely organic." Sharma also stated that this process creates a family-type environment in the school, and promotes awareness about the importance of nutrition among children.

Prabhat Singh, a student of Class V, said: "We get poha, halwa and milk in breakfast, and rice, vegetables and pulses in lunch. The food is prepared by my mother and is of very good quality." Singh's mother, Devmati, stated that her husband is a farmer, and the food grown in the fields by him are used in the preparation of the food.

"We get nearly Rs 4,000-5,000 every month. Apart from preparing the food, I also wash the utensils and sweeping the floors," she said. It is a good opportunity for the females, as it keeps them employed and further helps in the development of a family, stated Babita Singh, Canteen in-charge.

Under this scheme, 700 children from 12 villages eat the breakfast and mid-day meal made from produce from their own farms which keeps them healthy and helps in their studies as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Hong Kong students hunker down as government dismisses curfew rumours

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of the city for a fourth successive day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways, as students built campus barricades and the government dismissed rumours of a curfew. Pr...

Creating scoreboard pressure on rivals will be crucial during Olympics: Sreejesh

Ace hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh says creating scoreboard pressure will be key to Indias campaign at the Olympics and improvement in this area is a must in lead up to the Tokyo Games. India qualified for next years Olympics after beating ...

Pak court seeks govt, NAB reply on removing Sharif's name from no-fly list

A Pakistani court on Thursday sought a reply from the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau by Friday on a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif challenging the condition of furnishing indemnity bond for the rem...

JNU administration to file FIR against students who vandalised admin block: VC Jagadesh Kumar.

JNU administration to file FIR against students who vandalised admin block VC Jagadesh Kumar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019