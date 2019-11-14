International Development News
Kamla Bua, first eunuch mayor of Sagar dies

  • PTI
  • Sagar
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:39 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:39 IST
Kamla Bua, the first eunuch mayor of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, died at the age of 65 after a pronlonged illness, an official said here on Thursday. Bua suffered from a prolonged illness and breathed her last on Thursday, said mayor Abhay Dare.

Bua was elected as Sagar's mayor in 2009 after defeating BJP rival Suman Ahirwar by a margin of over 43,000 votes. Ahirwar later moved court against Bua's election, following which a lower court verdict in 2011 cancelled her candidature on the grounds that Bua had contested from a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste women, and eunuchs cannot be categorised as women and Bua also could not produce a caste certificate, Ahirwar's lawyer Krishnavir said.

In June 2012, the lower court's verdict was upheld by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he said. In 2002, Kamla Jaan became the first eunuch mayor in Madhya Pradesh after getting elected in Katni town.

However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court later quashed this election on the grounds that Jaan had contested on the seat reserved for male candidates, while her name in the voters' list was in the female category..

