Gold worth Rs 52 lakh seized from passenger at airport

Customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport here seized smuggled gold worth around Rs 52 lakh from a passenger, officials said on Thursday. Officers of Air Customs intercepted the passenger hailing from Kerala, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night, they said.

During frisking, gold weighing 1,310.65 gram having 99.9 percent purity were recovered from his possession, the officials said. Further investigation is underway.

