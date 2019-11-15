UP: Minor girl found dead after missing for 5 days

A 10-year-old girl, who went missing on November 9, was found dead in Lucknow's Gosaiganj area on Thursday, police said. "The girl, who went missing on November 9, was found dead here," Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police Lucknow, told media.

On being asked about the cause of death, the SSP said, "For now, we cannot say anything. We have sent the body of minor for postmortem. We will act accordingly after getting the report." He said that police teams have arrived at the spot to investigate the case and trying to collect evidence related to the matter.

After the girl went missing, her father had filed a complaint under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)