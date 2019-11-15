UP: STF nabs wanted life convict who escaped from Agra prison in 2013

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a wanted accused who had escaped from prison six years ago while serving a life imprisonment sentence in Agra Central jail. The arrests were made by UP STF team which arrested the absconded accused after following different leads.

Arrested accused Jitender had a 50,000 reward declared against him, after he ran away from custody. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, R K Mishra said, "We were successful in arresting a man who escaped from Agra central jail in 2013. Jitender was arrested for his involvement in kidnapping and murder case in 2001. In 2007, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, however, he managed to escape while serving the sentence."

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh STF had arrested four persons in Lucknow and had recovered illegal liquor from them worth Rs 50 lakh in connection with an inter-state liquor smuggling racket. (ANI)

