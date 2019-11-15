Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Birsa Munda on his 144th birth anniversary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to Birsa Munda on his 144th birth anniversary.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to Birsa Munda on his 144th birth anniversary. "My humble tributes to Veer Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. His courageous efforts to transform the tribal society is a source of inspiration for all of us," Gandhi tweeted from his official handle.
Birsa, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Indian
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
ALSO READ
Congress remembers Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary
What is the secrecy behind Rahul Gandhi's travels abroad, asks BJP
Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary, Priyanka posts emotional message
Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas
Indian-American attorney says his suggestion on Congressional delegation to Kashmir 'misconstrued'