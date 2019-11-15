Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Birsa Munda on his 144th birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to Birsa Munda on his 144th birth anniversary. "My humble tributes to Veer Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. His courageous efforts to transform the tribal society is a source of inspiration for all of us," Gandhi tweeted from his official handle.

Birsa, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)