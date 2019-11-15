UP minister launches drive to install prepaid meters at govt offices, residences of politicians

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Friday installed a prepaid meter at his residence here to launch the government's ambitious drive to check power theft and non-payment of bill on time and urged lawmakers and officials to join this campaign. "It is the resolve of the government that all get uninterrupted and adequate power at reasonable rates for which payment of bills is a must. This drive will help us fulfil this resolve and it has been started from a government accommodation," Sharma said.

He said power theft is a major impediment in making electricity available at reasonable rates. Several government departments, politicians and officials owed the energy department Rs 13,000 crore, he said adding that Irrigation and Urban Development departments are major defaulters.

Out of the 75 districts in the state, special police stations had been opened in 68 districts to deal with cases of power theft. To launch the drive, Sharma installed a prepaid meter at his Kalidas marg residence here and appealed to all MPs, MLAs, other representatives of people, party office-bearers and the general public to be a part of the drive, under which smart prepaid meters will be installed in the premises of government departments and residences.

Last month, the government had decided to install pre-paid electric meters at the residences of politicians and officers in view of complaints that they do not pay the bill on time. The government has placed orders for purchasing one lakh such meters.

