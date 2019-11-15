International Development News
Development News Edition

UP minister launches drive to install prepaid meters at govt offices, residences of politicians

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:07 IST
UP minister launches drive to install prepaid meters at govt offices, residences of politicians

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Friday installed a prepaid meter at his residence here to launch the government's ambitious drive to check power theft and non-payment of bill on time and urged lawmakers and officials to join this campaign. "It is the resolve of the government that all get uninterrupted and adequate power at reasonable rates for which payment of bills is a must. This drive will help us fulfil this resolve and it has been started from a government accommodation," Sharma said.

He said power theft is a major impediment in making electricity available at reasonable rates. Several government departments, politicians and officials owed the energy department Rs 13,000 crore, he said adding that Irrigation and Urban Development departments are major defaulters.

Out of the 75 districts in the state, special police stations had been opened in 68 districts to deal with cases of power theft. To launch the drive, Sharma installed a prepaid meter at his Kalidas marg residence here and appealed to all MPs, MLAs, other representatives of people, party office-bearers and the general public to be a part of the drive, under which smart prepaid meters will be installed in the premises of government departments and residences.

Last month, the government had decided to install pre-paid electric meters at the residences of politicians and officers in view of complaints that they do not pay the bill on time. The government has placed orders for purchasing one lakh such meters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Aishwarya Rai documents her party time with Katy Perry

The party hosted by Karan Johar was a star-studded affair. Among other celebrities, former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also marked her presence when she documented her gala time by sharing a gorgeous picture along with Pop s...

Vantage Capital exits $18.5 million investment in Genser Energy

Vantage Capital VantageCapital.co.za, Africas largest independent mezzanine fund, announced this week that it successfully exited its 18.5 million mezzanine investment in Genser Energy, a management-owned, independent power producer. Gense...

US jails Iranian businessman for violating sanctions

An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran, the US Department of Justice DOJ said on Thursday. The US department, in a release, alleged that Pourghannad had partici...

Woman delivers triplets on Bengaluru-Guwahati train, only one survives

A woman gave birth to three premature babies on a train from Bengaluru to Guwahati on Thursday here. The 29-year-old woman Munzila Khatun, who was seven months pregnant delivered three babies, out of which only one survived.The woman got of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019