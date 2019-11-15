International Development News
CJI Gogoi attends farewell function on last working day

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who officially retires on November 17, disposed off 10 cases listed before him and received farewell messages from lawyers and colleagues who came to bid him goodbye.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:19 IST
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and other judges at the event in Supreme Court lawns. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who officially retires on November 17, disposed off 10 cases listed before him and received farewell messages from lawyers and colleagues who came to bid him goodbye. Gogoi's successor SA Bobde and other judges were also present at the function at the Supreme Court lawns here.

According to the Supreme Court Bar Association, there were no stage functions and speeches keeping with the wishes of CJI Gogoi. On his last working day today, Gogoi who assumed the office of the Chief Justice of India on October 3 in 2018 visited the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and paid his respects.

Earlier in the day, CJI Gogoi issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him. (ANI)

