Union Minister Ashwini Choubey shouts at people seeking better health facilities in Buxar

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey allegedly shouted on a group of people who had gathered outside his place of stay, demanding better health facilities in the city.

  • Buxar (Bihar)
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:50 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Buxar.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey allegedly shouted on a group of people who had gathered outside his place of stay, demanding better health facilities in the city. Choubey, on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, was staying at the guest house here. He lost his cool when these people started raising slogans demanding to make the ultrasound machine at the district hospital functional.

Peeved with the protestors, Choubey shouted at them and entered into an argument with one of them identified as Ramji Singh, while the minister's supporters allegedly tore the protestors' posters. Speaking to ANI later, Singh alleged that Choubey got angry over the protestors and started pushing them.

"For the last 10 months the ultrasound machine has been lying defunct in the district hospital even after assurance from the minister that he would make it functional," said Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

