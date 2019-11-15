Drugs worth Rs 1,081cr seized in the last 19 months: RTI

The Mumbai police has seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 1,081 crore in the last 19 months and arrested 1,073 people for drug-related crimes, an RTI query revealed. The number of people arrested in drug-related cases more than doubled as of September 2019 compared to the previous year, the information obtained from the Anti- Narcotics Cell revealed.

The RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali sought information regarding the number of drug-related cases, arrests, seized drugs and their value. The police has provided the data from January 1, 2018 to September 2019.

"We have recovered narcotics worth Rs 1,081 crore in the last 19 months (between January 2018 to September 2019) and arrested more than 1,000 people, which includes drug peddlers," said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (ANC). As per the data shared by the police, a total of 1,363 kg of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, MD and LCD were seized in the whole of 2018.

The drugs seized last year are valued at Rs 1,016 crore and 395 accused were arrested for drug-related crimes of which 194 were marijuana users, the RTI query stated. From January 1 to September 30, 2019, around 169.4 kg of narcotic substances, worth Rs 64.64 lakh were recovered by the police, the data revealed.

The number of accused has doubled this year with 678 arrests, the query stated "The ANC has been working relentlessly to curb drug menace in the city and it is because of our team's efforts that the number of arrests have increased this year compared to last year," Lande said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)