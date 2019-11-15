International Development News
Development News Edition

PCI's fact-finding team to visit J-K from Dec 7 to assess media freedom

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:51 IST
PCI's fact-finding team to visit J-K from Dec 7 to assess media freedom

A three-member fact-finding team of the Press Council of India will leave for Jammu and Kashmir on December 7 to assess the situation under which media is operating in the Union territory following the abrogation of the Article 370 provisions there. The Press Council of India (PCI) had moved the Supreme Court in August supporting intervention in the petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, in which she had sought the removal of restrictions on communication which she said were coming in the way of journalists' right to exercise their profession.

Faced with severe criticism over its move to intervene in the case, the PCI decided that it will give a detailed reply in the court after its fact-finding panel to Jammu and Kashmir submits a report. "The Press Council of India proposes to file a structured reply after report of the sub-committee bearing in mind that the Council stands for the freedom of press keeping in mind the interest of the nation," a resolution by the PCI which was officially approved on Friday said.

The announcement of the visit was made by Press Council of India Chairman Justice C K Prasad at a press conference a day before the National Press Day. The team had to go earlier but the convenor had a family bereavement and therefore it was delayed, he said.

Earlier, four members were to go, but now three will go, Prasad said. The three members who will be visiting Kashmir are Balwinder Singh Jammu, co-convener of the team, Kamal Narang, and Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HRD minister launches draft 'Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning'

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched the draft Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning at a ministerial roundtable in Paris. The draft guidelines have been developed by UNESCO and Delhi-based MGIEP in response to the Vizag...

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour Party: Panelbase poll

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 13 points this week, according to a Panelbase poll on Friday.The poll, conducted after the Brexit Party said it would not stand in Conser...

Let 3 leaders 'remain inside' if you see Valley is peaceful due their detention:Jitendra to officers

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday told officers if they believe that the detention of three Kashmiri leaders has helped in maintaining peace in the Kashmir Valley, then the trio should remain inside. Singh was addressing officers here...

Network 18 case: Sebi says no open offer needed on investments involving IMT

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said that no open offer needs to be made due to various agreements involving investment by Independent Media Trust IMT of funds received from a Reliance entity into Network 18 companies. It was alleged Relia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019