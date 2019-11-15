PCI's fact-finding team to visit J-K from Dec 7 to assess media freedom

A three-member fact-finding team of the Press Council of India will leave for Jammu and Kashmir on December 7 to assess the situation under which media is operating in the Union territory following the abrogation of the Article 370 provisions there. The Press Council of India (PCI) had moved the Supreme Court in August supporting intervention in the petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, in which she had sought the removal of restrictions on communication which she said were coming in the way of journalists' right to exercise their profession.

Faced with severe criticism over its move to intervene in the case, the PCI decided that it will give a detailed reply in the court after its fact-finding panel to Jammu and Kashmir submits a report. "The Press Council of India proposes to file a structured reply after report of the sub-committee bearing in mind that the Council stands for the freedom of press keeping in mind the interest of the nation," a resolution by the PCI which was officially approved on Friday said.

The announcement of the visit was made by Press Council of India Chairman Justice C K Prasad at a press conference a day before the National Press Day. The team had to go earlier but the convenor had a family bereavement and therefore it was delayed, he said.

Earlier, four members were to go, but now three will go, Prasad said. The three members who will be visiting Kashmir are Balwinder Singh Jammu, co-convener of the team, Kamal Narang, and Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi.

