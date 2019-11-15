International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI registers case against Amnesty International for violation of FCRA; carries out searches

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:59 IST
CBI registers case against Amnesty International for violation of FCRA; carries out searches

The CBI on Friday registered a case against Amnesty International India and three of its associate organisations for alleged violation of laws pertaining to Rs 36 crore foreign fundings, officials said. After the case was registered, the CBI carried out searches at four places in the national capital and Bengaluru.

Officials said the CBI registered the case on November 5 following a complaint lodged by the Home Ministry for alleged violation of the provision of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and Indian Penal Code. The case was registered against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians For Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF) and others.

It was alleged that the provision of the FCRA and IPC were contravened by the aforesaid entities by receiving foreign contributions from Amnesty International UK through AIIPL even though prior registration or permissions were denied to AIIFT and other trusts under FCRA, the officials said. After the searches, Amnesty International India alleged that over the past year, a pattern of "harassment" has emerged every time Amnesty International India stands up and speaks out against "human rights violations" in India.

"Amnesty International India stands in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. These are the same values that are enshrined in the Indian Constitution and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance, and dissent," the Amnesty said in the statement. According to a complaint filed by the Home Ministry to the CBI, AIIPL is a 'for-profit' company. It was observed that London-based Amnesty International worked through four companies, which have been named by the CBI in the case.

It is alleged that a payment of Rs 10 crore, classified as Foreign Direct Investment, was remitted to Amnesty India from London office without taking the home ministry's approval. Another Rs 26 crore has been remitted to Amnesty India, "primarily from the UK based entities".

"All such receipts have subsequently been expended on Amnesty's NGO activities in India, in violation of FCRA". It alleged that the Amnesty made several attempts to obtain prior permission or registration under FCRA, failing which, it used "commercial methods to evade FCRA".

It further alleged that Amnesty India received funds for purposes like 'service contract', 'advance income' and FDI through automatic route. Out of the Rs 36 crore received, Rs 10 crore were remitted as FDI, Rs 26 crore as payment for consultancy services, it claimed.

The UK-based Amnesty International invested Rs 10 crore to AIIPL on September 24, 2015. The amount was classified as 'compulsory convertible debenture' but was shown in Income Tax returns as "long term borrowing".

While forwarding the complaint, the home ministry directed the CBI to rope in Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate in case violations of relevant acts was found during the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Amazon challenges Pentagon awarding $10 bln cloud deal to Microsoft

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it is contesting the Pentagons award of an up to 10 billion cloud computing deal to Microsoft Corp, expressing concern that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process.Last month, Microsoft beat fav...

Light rain in parts of Rajasthan, more likely on Saturday

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, a MeT official said. In the last 24 hours, Ramsar of Barmer recorded 70 mm rainfall followed by Barmer city and Gadra 40 mm each, and Kolayat and Phalodi 30 mm each, he sa...

UK PM Boris Johnson bats for scientists from India in election campaign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday made a specific plug for Indian scientists as part of what he says would be the Conservative Partys controlled immigration policy for the UK if voted to power in the December 12 election. Durin...

I like Shabana Azmi for her expression about unity, diversity: Mamta Banerjee at KIFF

The eight-day 25th Kolkata International Film Festival concluded on a grand note where the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee praised the sincere efforts of chief guest Shabana Azmi for her expression about unity and diversity. I do appreciate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019