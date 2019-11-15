International Development News
Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi stresses on aquaculture

  • PTI
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:58 IST
Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Friday said the focus should be shifted to aquaculture in order to achieve the goal of 5 trillion dollar economy and double farmers' income by 2022 as this sector has immense potential to generate jobs and revenue. In a country like India, aquaculture can also meet the nutrition requirement of a large number of poor people at a minimal cost and bring them out of malnutrition, said the minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries and MSME.

Inaugurating the 4th PAF Congress at Central Institute of Fresh Water Aquaculture here, Sarangi said pollution and climate change pose major threats to the aquaculture sector and concrete steps should be taken to tackle it. "We need to create awareness among people to stop the use of plastic and keep water bodies safe and pollution-free, so that we will be able to get quality products for our consumption and trade," he said.

The minister urged all the stakeholders to make aquaculture profitable by strengthening the value chain in the sector. "The focus should now be shifted to aquaculture as this important sector can help India achieve 5 trillion dollar economy and double the income of farmers by 2022," he said.

Scientists and planners should carry out knowledge and innovation to the common farmers and technology should be used in a way to sustain the ecosystem, he said. Chemicals and fertilizers should also be used reasonably and judiciously, the minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

