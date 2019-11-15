International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclone caused big damage to Odisha agriculture: Central team

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 23:39 IST
Cyclone caused big damage to Odisha agriculture: Central team
Image Credit: ANI

An inter-ministerial central team on Friday said cyclone 'Bulbul' caused extensive damage to agriculture and other installations in coastal districts of Odisha. The seven-member team, led by Saheli Ghosh Roy, Joint Secretary (C&IC), Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a two- day on-the-spot damage assessment in four of the six affected districts in the state.

"Paddy cultivation has been completely destroyed in coastal areas. There have been other damages to infrastructure like transmission lines," Ghosh Roy said. The team was divided into two groups, which visited Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

"We will make our recommendations to the central government and await the memorandum from the Odisha government," she told reporters here. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said that as the state government had earlier assessed, the central team, too, found massive crop damage in the coastal belts.

Asked about the possible date of submitting the memorandum to the Centre, Jena said a joint survey by officials of the agriculture and revenue departments is being conducted. "We will submit the memorandum very soon." He said though the cyclone skipped Odisha and made landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Saturday, heavy downpour and gale-force winds damaged hundreds of houses, uprooted trees, electric poles and affected telecom towers in the state. "'Bulbul' has affected 37.49 lakh people in 50 blocks and 12 urban areas. The crop damage has been witnessed over 2.3 lakh hectares of land," Jena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe

Former pop-star Victoria Beckham knew shed have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her first clothing line a decade ago, but the one-time Spice Girl said the industry was much harder to crack than she had ever ima...

Rugby-Warburton, Hayward join Wales coaching team

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has appointed former captain Sam Warburton as the teams new technical advisor for defence and breakdown, the Welsh Rugby Union WRU said on Friday. The 31-year-old Warburton, who retired in July last year having ...

WCD to launch Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh

Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh, a repository of diverse crops across 128 agro-climatic zones in India, will be launched on Monday for better nutritional outcomes and to fight malnutrition, the Women and Child Development Ministry said. WCD M...

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-Boris Johnson's odd election rivals

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The main parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019