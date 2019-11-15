Retired IAF officer duped of Rs 2 cr in Delhi

officer has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly duping him of more than Rs 2 crore, police said on Friday. The complainant is an investor in a private firm and along with an aviation company had bid in a tender to buy two helicopters worth Rs 8 crore.

The man said that he paid the money for the auction to the company but later, due to change in the agreement and profit share, the partnership was cancelled and the company representatives refused to return the money.

Man shot at by robbers

A man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants on Friday just a stone's throw away from Keshav Puram Police Station for resisting a robbery bid, police said.

Kesar collected a bag full of gold from Karol Bagh and as he reached Keshav Puram, his motorcycle was intercepted by the two attackers, a senior police officer said. They tried to snatch his bag and upon facing resistance, fired at him. The bullet brushed past Kesar's right arm, they said.

The victim is stable and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, they added.

2 held for supplying drugs

Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, officials said on Friday. Monu (22) and Rakesh (42) are residents of Mangolpuri, they said.

After getting a tip-off, police laid a trap near dump yard, Kanjhawla Road, Mangolpuri and nabbed Monu who led the police to Rakesh.

3 arrested after scuffle between two families

Three men were arrested following a scuffle between two families in Sultanpuri, police said on Friday.

According to police, an argument broke out between the family members of the landlord and his tenants over non-payment of rent. It soon turned violent as both the groups attacked each other. At the police station, two women-- one from each side-- alleged that their clothes had been deliberately torn in the fight.

Cross FIRs were filed and three men-- Jitender, Vinod and Ajay-- were arrested, police said.

